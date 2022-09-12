Canada’s T&T Supermarkets recently opened the doors to its newest location, in the Sage Hill neighborhood of Calgary, Alberta.

Located at 10 Sage Hill Plaza NW, the Asian supermarket chain’s latest store is the fourth for the city of Calgary. The 45,000-square-foot location features a wide assortment of Asian snacks and holiday gift sets, produce, live seafood, bakery and self-serve hot meal options. Customers can also shop for T&T Supermarkets’ 400 private label products, including cookware and comfort foods like dumplings and green onion pancakes.

The Sage Hill location is the first in Calgary to offer customers a dessert bar, with offerings like brown sugar bubble tea, shaved snow ice cream, and grass jelly with taro mix.

The new store also features a custom mural that celebrates an artistic mix of the city’s landmarks and iconic T&T Supermarkets foods that represent Asian culture.

Shoppers at Sage Hill can take advantage of T&T Rewards and online shopping for home delivery at www.tntsupermarket.com and the T&T mobile app.

One-hundred and fifty new associates were hired as part of the in-store team.

The largest Asian supermarket chain in Canada, T&T Supermarkets operates stores in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario, and will soon open its first store in Quebec, Montreal. T&T Supermarkets was founded in Vancouver in 1993 and is now led by second-generation successor and CEO Tina Lee. The food retailer has its headquarters in Richmond, British Columbia, with offices in Toronto.