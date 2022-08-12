Shipt and PetSmart have rolled out a new same-day delivery partnership, expanding access to delivery of pet care products to consumers across the United States from 1,300-plus locations. The pet store chain is Shipt’s 200thretail partner.

“With each of our retail partners, our dedicated partner success managers work hand-in-hand to drive incremental sales for a retailer’s business,” said Rina Hurst, Chief Business Officer at Birmingham, Ala.-based Shipt. “We know, from PetSmart’s recent data, that this holiday season, over half of pet parents plan to spend more time shopping for pets than some of their own family members. We’re excited to partner with PetSmart to ensure pet parents get all the gifts they need in time for the holidays and beyond.”

[Read more: "The Next Evolution of Shipt"]

“With nearly half of Shipt customers being pet parents, we knew this would be a great partnership to help bring PetSmart’s offerings to even more pet parents,” said Cherise Ordlock, SVP of digital at Phoenix-based PetSmart. “Same-day delivery is a key component of our omnichannel strategy, and it’s important to expand our e-commerce offerings as demand for convenient shopping options continues to grow. We’re excited to partner with Shipt to help deliver pet food, supplies, accessories and other necessities straight to pet parents’ doors – and even offer those who love pet parents an easy holiday gift delivery option.”

This year, Shipt has partnered with 26 retailers and seen its delivery orders rise by 11%.

Shipt connects personal shopping and delivery to 80% of households in more than 5,000 U.S. cities. The company is an independently operated, wholly owned subsidiary of Minneapolis-based Target Corp., which is No. 6 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, with nearly 2,000 locations.