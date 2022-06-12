Publix doesn’t just create a welcoming environment for in-store shoppers. The Florida grocer has also been recognized for its work in creating sustainable, healthy habitats.

Audubon Florida, part of the National Audubon Society, recently bestowed its 2022 Distinguished Philanthropist Award on Publix for its support of the group’s conservation efforts. Last year, for example, Publix shared plans to support the restoration of 500 acres of marsh and prairie wetlands at the state’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary with a multiyear commitment of more than $1 million.

“We’re honored to receive this award and proud of the continued work we’re doing to preserve our natural resources,” said Michael Hewett, director of environmental and sustainability programs for Publix. “As part of our mission to be involved as responsible citizens in our communities, we remain committed to supporting conservation efforts throughout our operating area.”

Audubon Florida commended Publix for its donations that will help improve nutrient pollution from groundwater, hold floodwaters during severe weather events and reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfires. “Audubon Florida and Publix share a commitment to protecting water and habitat for people and wildlife. Our environment is our economy, and we are thrilled to have the leadership of Publix on this important conservation project in the Western Everglades,” the organization noted.

Publix continues to make strides toward its sustainability goals. In November, the retailer was awarded the best overall recycling champion for 2022 by the Florida Recycling Partnership Foundation.

Employee-owned and -operated Publix has close to 1,300 supermarkets in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina and Virginia. Publix is also moving forward in expanding its footprint into Kentucky. The company is No. 12 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.