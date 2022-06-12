Discount retailer Save A Lot is launching its 12 Deals of Christmas program in an effort to help its customers save money on holiday staples. Deals will be available on a different item each day between Dec. 14 and Dec. 20, and six different daily items from Dec. 21 to Dec. 24.

Among the items included in the grocer’s discount program are butter, bacon, shredded cheese, chicken leg quarters, ground beef and russet potatoes. Coupons for the discounted items are available through savealot.com and in weekly ads.

“We know everyone is looking [for] ways to save money anywhere they can right now,” said Tim Schroder, chief sales and marketing officer at Save A Lot. “Our 12 Deals of December brings hot deals on holiday must-have items.”

Save A Lot has more than 850 stores in 32 states. The Earth City, Mo.-based company is No. 60 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.