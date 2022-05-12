Dollar General has revealed three new hires to take on leadership roles across the company.

Ariel dela Cruz (pictured right) has joined Dollar General as divisional VP of store operations, bringing more than 20 years of experience to the retailer, including expertise in continuous improvement and P&L management. In his new role, he will provide support across the company’s store operations network, with a focus on employee-centric initiatives.

Tim Jagneaux has come aboard as VP of construction, in which role he’ll provide leadership for the field construction teams responsible for new store openings, relocations and remodels. Jagneaux has more than 20 years of experience across various construction industries.

Megan Kokoska (pictured left) has been hired as VP of digital engagement, in which capacity she’ll work to personalize the digital experience and increase digital engagement with customers. Kokoska brings more than 20 years of digital marketing and communications experience to her latest position, including leadership of digital customer engagement, digital advertising, e-commerce, content marketing, digital product management, user experience and integrated marketing campaigns.

For its third quarter ended Oct. 28, Dollar General reported a strong performance, despite challenges within its internal supply chain and higher-than-anticipated costs. Year-over-year, the quarter brought a net sales increase of 11.1% to $9.5 billion, and a same-store sales increase of 6.8%. Operating profit rose 10.5% to $735.5 million, diluted EPS increased 12% to $2.33, and year-to-date cash flows from operations totaled $1.2 billion.

Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General operated 18,818 stores in 47 states as of Oct. 28. The company is No. 15 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.