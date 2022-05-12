A tech-based system that helps grocers optimize perishables management while reducing waste has been recognized for its inventiveness. Global food and agribusiness financial institution Rabobank bestowed its Award for Emerging Leadership in Innovation to Afresh of San Francisco, Calif.

Afresh’s platform uses AI and machine learning to help grocers make informed inventory and demand decisions. By having the right mix of perishables at the right time based on demand, food retailers can also minimize waste and enhance freshness. According to Afresh, stores that use the solution can reduce shrink by more than 25% and have bolstered their topline revenue by 2%-4%. From a sustainability perspective, the company estimates that its technology has prevented 7.9 million pounds of food waste and saved 140 million gallons of water while cutting 3,800 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions.

"On behalf of the entire Afresh team, we're honored to be recognized by Rabobank for the Leadership in Innovation Award," said Afresh CEO Matt Schwartz. "We're on a mission to eliminate food waste and make fresh food accessible to all, and are excited to partner with grocery retailers like Albertsons Companies and Cub Foods that are embracing innovation in the fresh food supply chain."

At its recent North America Food & Agribusiness Summit in New York City, Rabobank announced other winners of its annual North America Leadership Awards, including global foodservice provider Aramark and Pivot Bio, a pioneer in microbial nitrogen fertilizer. "We're living through a challenging time that has shone a real spotlight on the food and agribusiness industry and its importance in creating a vibrant and safe food system for people around the world," said Paul Beiboer, CEO of Rabobank North America.

In October, Progressive Grocer named Afresh a winner of one of its 2022 Impact Awards, which spotlight companies making a tangible difference. Afresh was recognized for its success in the areas of sustainability and resource conservation.