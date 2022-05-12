It’s beginning to look a lot like the holidays in shoppers’ digital carts. Instacart is introducing deliveries of live Christmas trees up to 5 feet tall from grocery, wholesale, home improvement and specialty stores around the country.

Powered by Instacart’s recently-launched “Big & Bulky” fulfillment solution, the fresh-cut tree option comes during the peak of the holiday season. Instacart is also helping consumers deck their halls with the delivery of other large products like artificial trees and a wide range of decorative items.

“We’re excited to offer Instacart customers same-day, nationwide tree delivery this holiday season,” said Daniel Danker, Instacart’s chief product officer. "Trimming a holiday tree is a beloved annual tradition for many families and we’re delighted to offer a convenient and time-saving way for customers to get their trees and seasonal decor with just a few taps, so they can spend more time holidaying and less time hauling.”

Instacart shoppers will literally trim the tree for customers. Shoppers can request that tannenbaums be trimmed and leveled per delivery instructions.

There’s a healthy demand for live Christmas trees in the U.S. According to the Real Christmas Tree Board, 67% of wholesale growers expect to sell all of the trees they will harvest this season. Instacart cited a Harris Poll showing that among those who celebrate Christmas, 59% plan to purchase a fresh Christmas tree this year.