The board of directors of Equitable Foods Initiative (EFI), a multi-stakeholder nonprofit workforce development and certification organization that partners with growers, farm workers, retailers and consumer groups, has added Pete Donlon as a new board member. Donlon, VP of Gonzales, Calif.-based produce company Misionero, will fill the seat recently vacated by Vic Smith, of Yuma, Ariz.-based JV Smith Cos. The EFI board includes balanced representation from each part of the fresh produce supply chain.

“Pete is the perfect person to represent grower-shippers on the board of directors,” said Peter O’Driscoll, executive director of Washington, D.C.-based EFI. “He has helped shape the EFI program as a member of the standards committee and an early adopter of our certification. We are thrilled to welcome Pete and know he will be a great asset, ensuring the EFI program remains relevant and adds value for growers.”

[Read more: "Full Harvest Buys FarmersWeb, Allows Grocers to Swiftly Buy Surplus Produce"]

Before joining Misionero in 2015, Donlon spent 26 years at Salinas, Calif.-based Earthbound Farm, where his relationship with EFI began. He has been on the EFI Standards Committee since 2018 and helped Misionero achieve EFI certifications at two of its packing facilities.

“I’m a longtime champion of the ideals set forth by EFI and believe that it sets new levels of assurance for the industry,” noted Donlon, adding that “like Misionero, EFI sees social responsibility and transparency as true value propositions, and I’m honored to serve on its board.”

EFI works with 25 grower-shipper companies on 72 farms, with 51 certifications completed and 21 more in progress. Through the EFI certification program, 4,000 farm workers and managers have been trained in problem-solving and communications practices to improve labor, food safety and pest management standards for operations employing 58,000-plus workers.