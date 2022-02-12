Aldi is making spirits bright at its stores through price cuts and giveaways. During the biggest shopping season of the year, the discount retailer announced more deals for its customers as they balance inflation with gift giving and holiday celebrations.

Aldi is cutting prices on several top-selling items through the end of December, including bagels, bacon, biscuits, cheese, cured meats, pretzels and other popular products. “We realize that expenses add up quickly during the holidays, especially when you’re hosting overnight guests or multiple gatherings,” said Scott Patton, Aldi’s VP of national buying. “With entertaining needs right around the corner, we reduced prices on foods that are great for pulling together an easy breakfast or charcuterie board to hold friends and family over before the big meal. We want our shoppers to know we are focused on giving them the best possible prices so they can worry less about their grocery bills and focus more on spending time with their loved ones.”

Aldi is also spreading holiday cheer by giving away nearly 1,200 free gift cards in some of its curbside orders on a random basis. Lucky shoppers will receive a gift card that’s tucked into a holiday gnome.

The retailer is going big on this year’s season in other ways, unveiling nearly 1,200 limited-time holiday-themed items earlier this fall. The retailer is also introducing new Aldi Finds products regularly in the run-up to Christmas and other winter occasions.

Additionally, inspired by the Spotify Wrapped playlists that sum up listeners’ favorite music, Aldi shared its product-based 2022 Wrapped list. Coming in first on the list of Aldi Finds: Aldi’s signature gnomes, followed by the food market, pet hats, three-piece patio set and a sparkle dress. Another list on fan favorites included Atlantic salmon, fresh strawberries and organic extra-virgin olive oil, among other goods.

Aldi is one of America’s fastest-growing retailers, serving millions of customers across the country each month. With 2,200 stores across 38 states, the company is on track to become the third-largest grocery retailer by store count by the end of 2022. Batavia, Ill.-based Aldi U.S. employs 45,000-plus associates and is No. 24 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.