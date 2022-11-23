For consumers, balance remains the name of the game, both in everyday shopping and special occasions. As the Thanksgiving holiday descends on a country that’s largely returning to pre-pandemic ways of celebrating, The Kroger Co. shared some ways that its customers are balancing nostalgia, convenience and taste.

Kroger reports that tradition and sentiment are strong for this Thanksgiving. Cranberries, for example, remain a holiday staple with an estimated 6.2 million pounds to be sold. Pumpkin, apple and pecan pies continue to be tops in desserts, while the pull of nostalgia is reflected in popular cocktails like maple old-fashioned and cranberry mules.

That said, convenience is driving interest in some Thanksgiving solutions, according to Kroger. The retailer added a new half-pumpkin, half-pecan pie this year for consumers interested in a little bit of both flavors. Kroger is also offering ready-to-heat and ready-to-eat options for the holiday repast as part of its Our Brands private label line; examples include Private Selection Petite Sweet Potatoes with Brown Sugar and Cayenne, Kroger Family Size Broccoli and Cauliflower Au Gratin, Private Selection Cheesecake Bites, Simple Truth Salad Starters and Simple Truth Organic Butternut Squash Soup.

"Thanks to our amazing team of associates, Kroger is prepared to help our shoppers make holiday memories this season with all of their favorite family recipes and Thanksgiving staples — including 55 million pounds of turkey," said Stuart Aitken, Kroger’s SVP and chief merchant and marketing officer. "As families and friends gather this Thanksgiving, we are here to help them make it a meal they will remember – whether they're recreating longstanding traditions or creating new – no matter how they choose to celebrate."

Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.