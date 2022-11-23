In time for the holidays, quick-commerce platform Gopuff has introduced four new features in response to customer feedback, with the aim of delivering greater flexibility and more options: 24-hour online ordering, scheduled delivery, gifting, and buy online, pickup in store (BOPIS).

Details are as follows:

• 24-hour ordering, which enables customers to place an order even when Gopuff is closed, with delivery as soon as the company reopens.

• Scheduled delivery, permitting customers to schedule orders in advance for a specific date and time.

• Gifting, which streamlines the process for customers using Gopuff to send products to friends and family members in other locations.

• BOPIS, available at many Gopuff locations for customers on the go.

“Since 2013, we have constantly refined and expanded what it means to deliver to our customers when and how they want,” noted Philadelphia-based Gopuff. “These four new features continue that commitment – we’re here whenever and however you need us.”

Additionally, Gopuff has designated Nov. 25 as Blue Friday, with up to 50% off on all things blue for one day only. Hot-ticket items like Beats Flex All-Day Wireless Earphones in Flame Blue (pictured) will be 43% off on Gopuff on that day.

“From Frosted Flakes to Dawn Dish Soap and everything blue in between, the discounts on blue household products are endless, and with Gopuff, you can get them delivered straight to your door,” the company said.

Gopuff is No. 79 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.