Hugo’s Family Marketplace has purchased Palubicki’s Family Market, in Fosston, Minn.

In 1975, Jim and Nina Palubicki moved to Fosston and bought the grocery store, which they called Palubicki’s Red Owl. The couple’s four daughters and five grandchildren have worked for the business in various capacities throughout the years. In 2006, the Palubickis’ daughter Leah bought the store and entered the fuel business with Palubicki’s Express in 2012. In 2016, Palubicki’s Family Market and Spirits opened, doubling the size of the old grocery store and adding a pharmacy, a Caribou Coffee location and a liquor store.

“We are excited to purchase this store and become members of the Fosston community,” said Kristi Magnuson Nelson, president/CEO of Grand Forks, N.D.-based Hugo’s. “Leah and her family have built an impressive company rooted in family values, which makes this new addition to our family of supermarkets so special. We are committed to maintaining the great tradition, quality and service that the Palubicki family has built.”

“I am thankful and grateful for all the wonderful staff throughout the years,” said Leah Palubicki. “We are proud of what we have accomplished in Fosston and are excited for Hugo’s and the future of Fosston.”

Nelson expects the ownership transition to be seamless for the shoppers and employees of Palubicki’s, noting that Hugo’s will retain all of Palubicki’s management team and employees who currently work at the store.

Founded by Hugo and Dorothy Magnuson in 1939, Hugo’s was operated by Curt Magnuson until his death in 2007; Nelson, his daughter, then succeeded him. With the addition of the Fosston store, the grocer will operate 12 supermarkets, seven liquor stores, two pubs, four pharmacies and nine Caribou Coffee shops throughout North Dakota and Minnesota.