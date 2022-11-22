A sustainable water bottle is coming to store shelves in California. Starting Dec. 1, Los Angeles family-owned grocer Erewhon will begin carrying biodegradable water bottles developed by material innovation company Cove.

The bottle has been in the works for nearly four years. Cove’s plastic-free, renewable bottle is made from PHA, a natural, non-toxic material that is said to break down by microorganisms in nature.

[Read more: "Line of Grocery Bags Certified as Biodegradable"]

“Erewhon has celebrated the amazing benefits of naturally grown foods and the importance of preserving the earth for more than 50 years and continues to lead the way in conscious consumption today,” said Vito Antoci, EVP of Erewhon Markets, which operates six locations across the greater Los Angeles area. “When we were introduced to Cove, we were incredibly excited to be part of this innovative and potentially world-changing moment for CPG – the world’s first fully biodegradable water bottle is something we are very proud to be launching at Erewhon.”

“Cove entering retail is a significant milestone for the company and it was important for us to find a mission-aligned retail partner to debut Cove. We’ve found that in Erewhon and are excited to take a big step forward in our mission to create a sustainable material world.” said Alex Totterman, founder and CEO of Cove. “Erewhon will also offer a valuable end of life option for our customers by allowing them to deposit their used Cove bottles into their bins for compostables, which will then be routed to a local compost operation for biological recycling.”

Following the launch at Erewhon stores, Cove plans to expand distribution to other retail partners in the coming months as it ramps up its manufacturing capability. The LA-based company is backed by high-profile investors such as Valor Equity, Marc Benioff, James Murdoch, Tony Robbins and Peter Rahal.