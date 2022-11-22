The app-based marketplace Flashfood, which helps retailers cut down on food waste and move discounted food nearing its best-by date, has a new board member. The company announced the appointment of Jordan Schenck as a director, joining the four other members: Josh Domingues, Rob Gierkink, James McCann and Chuck Templeton.

Co-founder and chief revenue officer of Sunwink, Schenck has led that company to become one of the fastest-growing ready-to-drink beverage makers on the market. Her experience also includes a role as head of consumer marketing for Impossible Foods, where she launched the company’s product into foodservice chains including Burger King. She was included on Forbes’ 2021 list of the “Most Innovative Chief Marketing Officers.”

"With an extensive career in the food and retail industry, Jordan brings strategic depth to our board in her ability to scale visionary consumer brands with a purpose," said Domingues, founder and CEO at Toronto-based Flashfood. "Right now, we are at a critical juncture for growth across North America and having Jordan's oversight and guidance positions us to deliver on our vision to expand our presence, multiply our food waste impact, and offer grocery savings to more shoppers."

Schenck said she is looking forward to making a difference at Flashfood as it rapidly expands its presence. "I am passionate about mission-driven companies that deliver positive impacts for people and our planet, and Flashfood is doing just that by tangibly reducing food waste and saving shoppers money," she remarked. "I am excited to be a part of Flashfood's growth journey as they expand and accelerate their impact."

Flashfood marketplaces are available in more than 1,450 grocery locations in the U.S. and Canada.