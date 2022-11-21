The NGA Foundation, the 501(c)3 nonprofit arm of the Arlington, Va.-based National Grocers Association (NGA), has revealed that Missouri-based Dierbergs Markets will be the participating retailer in the organization’s 2023 Student Case Study Competition.

Hosted annually by the foundation, the competition brings college students from across the U.S. to the NGA Show, where they will present solutions to an issue currently affecting the independent grocery industry. The program aims to further the professional development of college students pursuing degrees in food and retail programs and gives competing teams the opportunity to address a real-world issue currently affecting independent grocers. Participants progress through three rounds of judging from food industry professionals, with the winners and their schools receiving a cash prize.

“Dierbergs is honored to be a part of a program that’s focused on nurturing the next generation of leadership for our industry,” noted Erica Campbell, director of talent management for Dierbergs, which has 26 stores in the greater St. Louis area. “We look forward to the insights that this age group will bring to the table, as they reflect the thoughts of the emerging workforce as well as an increasingly important demographic of consumers.”

The 2023 competition topic is employee recruitment and retention. Student case study presentations will focus on creating a comprehensive recruitment and retention strategy for Dierbergs that provides the best combination of internal benefits with competitive corporate positioning.

Previous retailers that have been the subject of the competition include Woodman’s Food Markets, Karns Quality Foods and Buehler’s Fresh Foods.

The 2023 competition will take place during The NGA Show, scheduled for Feb. 26-28 at Caesars Forum Convention Center, in Las Vegas. Progressive Grocer will also celebrate its 12th annual Outstanding Independents Awards program during The NGA Show.