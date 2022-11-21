Retailer-owned cooperative Allegiance Retail Services LLC has added well-known New York supermarket chain Morton Williams as its latest member. Founded in 1952, Morton Williams Supermarkets is a family-owned and -operated food retailer with 16 stores in the New York metropolitan area.

“It is a great testament to the strength of our cooperative and product offerings that Morton Williams Supermarkets has chosen to join our membership,” said John T. Derderian, president and COO of Iselin, N.J.-based Allegiance. “Our cooperative with 126 stores provides exceptional national and local product lines; high-quality produce, seafood and meat; and an extensive private label line of conventional and organic items. Additionally, Allegiance is known for its unwavering professionalism, commitment and support of its independent grocers.”

“We are honored to join the Allegiance family,” noted Avi Kaner, a Morton Williams owner who has been unanimously elected to the co-op’s board of directors. “The level of dedication and support by the cooperative’s executives and other members has been stellar. We look forward to growing and enhancing our relationship with this wonderful organization.”

Morton Williams stores are located mainly in upscale Manhattan neighborhoods, focusing on high-quality, fresh and diverse produce offerings. Each supermarket is designed to reflect the needs of the local neighborhood surrounding it.

The chain joins Gristedes and D’Agostino’s – two other iconic New York supermarkets – as an Allegiance member, positioning the co-op as the leader in the Manhattan marketplace.

Allegiance supports independent supermarkets (Foodtown, Freshtown, D’Agostino, Gristedes, Pathmark, LaBella Marketplace, Brooklyn Harvest, Market Fresh, Big Deal Food Market, Green Way Markets and Shop n Bag) with marketing, advertising, technological and merchandising support, as well as a full line of private label products, including Foodtown, Green Way and Rancher’s Legend.