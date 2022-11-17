Store-hailing service Robomart has changed its name to Conjure. According to the rebranded company, the word, which means “to summon as if by magic,” better reflects its patented store-hailing experience: “delivery so fast, it’s like magic.” The service is set to go live on Jan. 15, 2023, in Hollywood, Calif.

“We have had amazing success as Robomart, but felt the name didn’t clearly articulate the emotional connection our store-hailing service elicits with consumers,” explained Ali Ahmed, CEO and co-founder of Los Angeles-based Conjure. “Feedback we regularly heard from consumers was how unbelievably fast our mobile shops would show up, with many noting it was like magic. The name Conjure better embodies our revolutionary store-hailing experience as we embark on the next chapter of our business.”

[Read more: "Mobile Smart Stores Launch With Retailers"]

Along with the name change, Conjure is focusing on ice cream as its anchor category, and its new mobile shop will feature products from Englewood Cliffs, N.J.-based partner Unilever, maker of such well-known ice cream brands as Ben & Jerry’s, Talenti and Magnum. With 75% of Americans eating ice cream more than once a week, the company described this move as “a tremendous opportunity to meet consumer demand.” Additionally, shoppers don’t have to worry about melting treats, since Conjure can deliver a store filled with frozen ice cream products directly to consumers in as little as two minutes.

Consumers will be able to hail a mobile shop to their location using Conjure’s proprietary app. When the mobile shop arrives, the user swipes across the app to open its side door. Conjure’s patented checkout-free system allows shoppers to choose their products and then walk away, without physically checking out and paying. Products are tracked and the credit card on file is charged, and a receipt is sent shortly afterwards.