In an effort to improve and simplify the shopper experience, Instacart is introducing new features on its platform, including a more organized shopping experience and easier returns and reimbursements.

On the returns front, if a customer is not available to accept their alcohol or prescription delivery, the shopper can now manage the entire return directly within the Instacart app instead of needing to contact the company’s care team. The app will then guide the shopper back to the store to make the return, upon which the shopper will automatically receive a return payment.

For shoppers that need to use a personal payment card, Instacart is also making it easier for them to be reimbursed. Shoppers will receive an automatic push notification to begin the process of being reimbursed, and all previously uploaded receipts will be automatically attached.

Finally, two new app updates will help shoppers stay organized while fulfilling orders. The new move item feature will help ensure customers receive all of the items in their order by alerting shoppers to mistakes made while checking out, especially in multi-order batches. New shopping list filters will allow shoppers to easily view an individual customer’s shopping list at a glance to ensure they’ve gotten all of the right items for each customer.

“We’re introducing these new product updates to provide even more support to shoppers while they shop on the Instacart platform,” said John Adams, VP of shopper and fulfillment product at Instacart. “We’re dedicated to developing important updates that simplify the shopping experience and make earning on our platform as easy as possible."