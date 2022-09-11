Baldor Specialty Foods, one of the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic’s largest produce and specialty foods distributors, has signed a lease for a new facility in Lanham, Md., to significantly expand and enhance its Washington, D.C.-area operations.

Located in the Hargrove Industrial Campus on 4450 Hargrove Drive, the 100,000-square-foot facility features 35 dock doors that will enable Baldor to essentially double its number of routes over the next few years and provide quicker, earlier deliveries to restaurant and foodservice customers. It will also allow the company to add more area farms and vendors to its roster of fresh, local sources.

“At Baldor, we see our customers’ success as our success, and delivering for them means providing the best possible ingredients and the best possible service every single day,” said Mike Muzyk, president of Bronx, N.Y.-based Baldor. “As our customer base has grown in D.C., Maryland and Virginia, we recognized the need for more space, and in particular, a location that allows us to get more trucks out, and out faster. This expansion reflects Baldor’s commitment to our customers in this region.”

“The Lanham property also represents a continued investment in the economy of the area,” added Krenar Jusufi, Baldor’s VP of engineering, a HelloFresh veteran who helped identify the new facility, which he described as ideal “not only for the size of the property, but also proximity to major highways, which will allow us to deliver efficiently to all surrounding areas, as well as its local community to draw from for employment opportunities.”

Baldor is looking to hire upwards of 100 employees to work at the site, including drivers and warehouse workers. The company manages major restaurant, foodservice, retail and corporate accounts, offering 6,000-plus fresh produce and specialty food items from Portland, Maine, to Richmond, Va.