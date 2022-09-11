Bobo's is raising the bar on snack food production with the opening of a new manufacturing facility in Loveland, Colo. Mirroring its commitment to simple, wholesome ingredients for snack bars and other bakery products, the company designed its production site with sustainability in mind: The plant is powered entirely by wind energy and will divert more than 95% of its solid waste from a landfill through a comprehensive waste management program.

The greener features, developed with assistance from the city of Loveland, reflect Bobo's' pledge to reduce its carbon footprint and reach carbon neutrality by the end of this year. This facility also reduced the company’s emissions because it consolidates three previous facilities into one location. In addition to integrating sustainability into the new building, Bobo’s is planning to purchase carbon offsets.

[Read more: "Helping Shoppers Rethink Snack Choices"]

Automation is another hallmark of the new facility, as the snack food company sought to bolster efficiency without changing the handmade appearance and taste of its products. The plant includes new equipment like machines that tamp bars into the signature Bobo’s pan.

Overall, the baking facility can produce up to a million bars, bites or toaster pastries a day and has built-in capacity for future expansion. According to CEO TJ McIntyre, Bobo’s has been working on the site for more than two years. “We're thrilled to officially open our incredible new ‘super bakery’ today, and to continue to support the growing, nationwide consumer demand for Bobo’s products. We've brought our entire operation, including production and packaging, under one extremely efficient, wind-powered roof to produce a product true and authentic to Beryl’s original vision that began years ago in her own kitchen,” he said.

“It’s truly amazing to think back to when my daughter, Bobo, and I baked that first batch of oat bars in my kitchen,“ added Founder Beryl Stafford. “As we have scaled our production from my kitchen to this new ‘super’ bakery, through it all it’s remained paramount that we maintain the quality of our products.”