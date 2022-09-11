Advertisement

News Briefs

11/09/2022

Food Lion Opens Latest Liquor Store

Food Lion Liquor Store Hopkinsville, KY Teaser

Food Lion has opened a liquor store adjacent to the Food Lion at 4305 Canton Pike in Hopkinsville, Ky. The liquor store will be open Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The location is Food Lion’s third liquor store operating adjacent to a Food Lion grocery store and its first in Kentucky.

“I’m excited to open this new store in Hopkinsville and offer our neighbors a wide product assortment at the everyday low prices they expect from Food Lion,” said Hopkinsville Food Lion Liquor Store Manager Don Cole. “With this location adjacent to the Hopkinsville Food Lion, we will continue to deliver on our commitment to make grocery shopping easy, convenient and affordable for our customers.”

The store carries several spirits distilled locally as well as other area favorites.

Salisbury, N.C.-based Food Lion has more than 1,100 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states, and employs more than 82,000 associates. Its parent company, Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

11/09/2022

Winn-Dixie Offers $30 ‘Thanks-Winning’ Meals

SEG Winn-Dixie Thanksgiving Meal Deal 2022 Teaser

Southeastern Grocers Inc. is helping to make Thanksgiving more affordable for its customers with deep discounts on turkeys, hams and other holiday must-haves at Winn-Dixie, ahead of its banners closing on Thanksgiving Day to enable employees to celebrate with their own families and friends.

Through Nov. 22, all Winn-Dixie stores are offering a Thanks-Winning holiday meal for less than $30 with everything needed to prepare a traditional Thanksgiving dinner at home. The meal consists of a 12-pound-or-under frozen Butterball Turkey and such Southeastern Grocers sides as Turkey Stuffing Mix, Yams Cut Sweet Potatoes, Canned Sweet Peas, Jellied Cranberry Sauce and Canned Green Beans, along with a 12-pack of Dinner Rolls and an 8-inch Pumpkin Pie from the bakery.

Additionally, through the New Year, Winn-Dixie has lowered prices on more than 150 staple items to help customers save more than 15% on average during its Holiday Down Down program. Discounted items are marked with a red hand on signs and tags throughout Winn-Dixie stores.

Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie customers can also shop online through each grocer’s respective rewards app or website for holiday essentials and have them delivered right to their doors in as little as two hours. Online customers receive the same in-store deals and promotions, and, for a limited time, orders of $35 or more will automatically receive free delivery.

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the U.S., with grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serving communities throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Its banners include Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores. The company is No. 39 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

11/08/2022

Major CPG Execs Join N!CK’S Board

Nicks logo

Dessert and snack brand N!CK’S has brought on a trio of high-level executives to help foster its expansion and future. The three new board members are independent industry experts who will contribute to the brand’s goal of empowering people to make better food choices while simultaneously indulging their cravings.

Founded in Sweden with U.S. offices in Los Angeles, N!CK'S is a food tech innovator that produces Swedish-style light ice cream and better-for-you snacks using a proprietary blend of sweeteners and exclusive patent-protected ingredients. The company raised $100 million in Series C funding last year.

The new board members include the following professionals:

• Henry Karamanoukian most recently served as president of digital commerce, global and president of go-to-market operations for China at Procter & Gamble before retiring from the company in 2021. A 34-year P&G team member, he held leadership roles in several of P&G’s major markets across North America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. He currently shares his knowledge as a senior advisor for The Boston Consulting Group.

• Rebecca Messina was Uber's first global chief marketing officer. She also served as CMO at spirits company Beam Suntory and spent 22 years in marketing at The Coca-Cola Co. across several roles in North America, Europe, Australia and South America. Today, she is an advisor for McKinsey & Co. and serves on the Vive Organics, Outdoor Voices and Zico Coconut Water board.

• Rob Bellezza is the current COO at Curio Wellness. Before Curio, he held a variety of key supply roles at Unilever for 24 years, including stints as head of operations and manufacturing at Ben & Jerry's and the head of M&A integration at Unilever in North America.

"We are very excited to welcome Henry Karamanoukian, Rebecca Messina and Rob Bellezza to the board, who have already proven their impressive leadership skills that will help profitably grow our company," said Stefan Lagerqvist, CEO of N!CK'S. "As independent industry experts, each unique in their way, the entire team at N!CK'S is proud to have attracted this exceptional talent to the board, and we will only grow from here."

11/08/2022

Save Mart Rings in Holidays With Food Drive

The Save Mart Cos. is kicking off its holiday food drive. Starting Wed., Nov. 9, shoppers at Save Mart, Lucky and FoodMaxx banners in California and northern Nevada can take part in a register campaign benefiting area food banks.

The “Friends Feeding Friends” drive will continue through the end of the holiday season on Dec. 31. At checkout, participating customers can choose a bag worth $15 or $25 to be filled with grocery essentials. The tax-deductible contribution will be included on the receipt.

According to the food retailer, 100% of all donations will go toward area food relief efforts. “Our community food banks and local food pantries serve thousands of families and individuals in our neighborhoods each month and this holiday season we want to help end hunger close to home,” said Donovan Ford, SVP retail operations at The Save Mart Cos. “The compassionate support from our shoppers will go a long way to toward supporting our friends and neighbors during the holidays who are struggling with hunger and any difficulty with feeding their families.”

Based in Modesto, Calif., The Save Mart Cos. operates more than 200 retail stores under the banners of Save Mart, Lucky California and FoodMaxx. In addition to its retail operation, the company also operates SMART Refrigerated Transport and is a partner in Super Store Industries, which owns and operates a distribution center in Lathrop, Calif., and the Sunnyside Farms dairy-processing plant in Turlock, Calif. Save Mart is No. 55 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

11/08/2022

FMI Foundation Reveals Food Safety Auditing Scholarship Recipients

FMI SQFI Scholarship Christina Wormald-Allingham Teaser

The FMI Foundation, together with The Safe Quality Food Institute (SQFI), a division of FMI – The Food Industry Association, has revealed the 15 recipients of the 2022 Food Safety Auditing Scholarship. The $3,000 scholarship comes with an educational travel grant to the SQF Unites Global Conference. Students currently enrolled in food and agricultural science programs were eligible to apply for the scholarship and education travel grant.

“A career in food safety auditing is a noble endeavor, and those committed to such critical work deserve to be celebrated,” said David Fikes, executive director of the Arlington, Va.-based foundation. “Out of 64 impressive applicants, 15 received this year’s scholarship, based on their outstanding academic ability, leadership potential and passion for the auditing profession. The FMI Foundation is proud to support these essential scholars and applauds their commitment to maximize public health through a safe and secure food supply chain.” 

The recipients are as follows:

• Aishwarya Vengatesan, Rutgers University
• Amrit Pal, University of Georgia
• Aryany Leticia Pena Gomez, University of Nebraska-Lincoln
• Bhaswati Chowdhury, South Dakota State University
• Camryn Grace Cook, Virginia Tech
• Christina Lynn Wormald-Allingham, University of Massachusetts, Amherst (pictured)
• Cyril Nsom Ayuk Etaka, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University
• Julysa Abril Benitez, Texas A&M University
• Kenisha Odessa Gordon, Mississippi State University
• LaTaunya Tillman, University of Florida
• Amalia Beary, Cornell University
• Marisa Lee Bacon, Michigan State University
• Supriya Daulatrao Korade, Illinois Institute of Technology
• Surabhi Wason, University of Arkansas
• Zonia Elizabeth Caro Carvajal, Mississippi State University

“The specialized contributions of food safety auditors are the foundation for trust between consumers and the food industry,” noted Gigi Vita, SQFI chief food safety assessment officer and SVP. “This year’s scholarship recipients will fortify that trust by helping to prevent foodborne illnesses and enhance food security for the next generation of consumers."

11/07/2022

NGA Bolsters Advocacy Team

NGA Ryan Cagney John Richard New Hires

The National Grocers Association (NGA), the trade organization representing the independent supermarket industry, has added two new members to its advocacy team: John Richard in the role of senior manager of government relations and policy analysis, and Ryan Cagney in the position of manager of political affairs and fundraising.

Richard (at left in photo) has joined NGA from the Aluminum Association, where, as a policy analytics associate, he worked on such policy issues as trade, recycling, workforce, energy and supply chains. Before that, Richard worked at the National Restaurant Association, using data analytics to drive success with state partners, and as an intern for U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz.

Cagney (at right in photo) was previously a Houston-based political consultant, working on grass-roots campaigns for various issues and candidates, as well as a government affairs advisor for the Houston Professional Firefighter Association and the Texas Cigar Merchants Association. Cagney also worked on the campaigns of U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

“John and Ryan bring a wealth of experience to NGA in policymaking, political affairs and grass-roots campaigns,” noted Chris Jones, SVP of government relations and counsel at Washington, D.C.-based NGA. “Their skills will be an asset to independent community grocers as they work to advance NGA’s policy initiatives on behalf of the industry.”

In other NGA people news, Eric Payne, a member of the association’s marketing and communications team for the past four years, has been promoted to the role of senior manager of communications. Payne’s key duties include administering the association’s member newsletters, scheduling all online content and coordinating NGA’s social media activities.

“Eric is an integral part of NGA’s communications team who continues to pursue new and better ways to enhance our member outreach and communications,” said Laura Strange, SVP of communications and external affairs at the organization.