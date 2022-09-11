Dessert and snack brand N!CK’S has brought on a trio of high-level executives to help foster its expansion and future. The three new board members are independent industry experts who will contribute to the brand’s goal of empowering people to make better food choices while simultaneously indulging their cravings.

Founded in Sweden with U.S. offices in Los Angeles, N!CK'S is a food tech innovator that produces Swedish-style light ice cream and better-for-you snacks using a proprietary blend of sweeteners and exclusive patent-protected ingredients. The company raised $100 million in Series C funding last year.

The new board members include the following professionals:

• Henry Karamanoukian most recently served as president of digital commerce, global and president of go-to-market operations for China at Procter & Gamble before retiring from the company in 2021. A 34-year P&G team member, he held leadership roles in several of P&G’s major markets across North America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. He currently shares his knowledge as a senior advisor for The Boston Consulting Group.

• Rebecca Messina was Uber's first global chief marketing officer. She also served as CMO at spirits company Beam Suntory and spent 22 years in marketing at The Coca-Cola Co. across several roles in North America, Europe, Australia and South America. Today, she is an advisor for McKinsey & Co. and serves on the Vive Organics, Outdoor Voices and Zico Coconut Water board.

• Rob Bellezza is the current COO at Curio Wellness. Before Curio, he held a variety of key supply roles at Unilever for 24 years, including stints as head of operations and manufacturing at Ben & Jerry's and the head of M&A integration at Unilever in North America.

"We are very excited to welcome Henry Karamanoukian, Rebecca Messina and Rob Bellezza to the board, who have already proven their impressive leadership skills that will help profitably grow our company," said Stefan Lagerqvist, CEO of N!CK'S. "As independent industry experts, each unique in their way, the entire team at N!CK'S is proud to have attracted this exceptional talent to the board, and we will only grow from here."