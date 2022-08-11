The Save Mart Cos. is kicking off its holiday food drive. Starting Wed., Nov. 9, shoppers at Save Mart, Lucky and FoodMaxx banners in California and northern Nevada can take part in a register campaign benefiting area food banks.

The “Friends Feeding Friends” drive will continue through the end of the holiday season on Dec. 31. At checkout, participating customers can choose a bag worth $15 or $25 to be filled with grocery essentials. The tax-deductible contribution will be included on the receipt.

According to the food retailer, 100% of all donations will go toward area food relief efforts. “Our community food banks and local food pantries serve thousands of families and individuals in our neighborhoods each month and this holiday season we want to help end hunger close to home,” said Donovan Ford, SVP retail operations at The Save Mart Cos. “The compassionate support from our shoppers will go a long way to toward supporting our friends and neighbors during the holidays who are struggling with hunger and any difficulty with feeding their families.”

Based in Modesto, Calif., The Save Mart Cos. operates more than 200 retail stores under the banners of Save Mart, Lucky California and FoodMaxx. In addition to its retail operation, the company also operates SMART Refrigerated Transport and is a partner in Super Store Industries, which owns and operates a distribution center in Lathrop, Calif., and the Sunnyside Farms dairy-processing plant in Turlock, Calif. Save Mart is No. 55 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.