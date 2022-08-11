The FMI Foundation, together with The Safe Quality Food Institute (SQFI), a division of FMI – The Food Industry Association, has revealed the 15 recipients of the 2022 Food Safety Auditing Scholarship. The $3,000 scholarship comes with an educational travel grant to the SQF Unites Global Conference. Students currently enrolled in food and agricultural science programs were eligible to apply for the scholarship and education travel grant.

“A career in food safety auditing is a noble endeavor, and those committed to such critical work deserve to be celebrated,” said David Fikes, executive director of the Arlington, Va.-based foundation. “Out of 64 impressive applicants, 15 received this year’s scholarship, based on their outstanding academic ability, leadership potential and passion for the auditing profession. The FMI Foundation is proud to support these essential scholars and applauds their commitment to maximize public health through a safe and secure food supply chain.”

The recipients are as follows:

• Aishwarya Vengatesan, Rutgers University

• Amrit Pal, University of Georgia

• Aryany Leticia Pena Gomez, University of Nebraska-Lincoln

• Bhaswati Chowdhury, South Dakota State University

• Camryn Grace Cook, Virginia Tech

• Christina Lynn Wormald-Allingham, University of Massachusetts, Amherst (pictured)

• Cyril Nsom Ayuk Etaka, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University

• Julysa Abril Benitez, Texas A&M University

• Kenisha Odessa Gordon, Mississippi State University

• LaTaunya Tillman, University of Florida

• Amalia Beary, Cornell University

• Marisa Lee Bacon, Michigan State University

• Supriya Daulatrao Korade, Illinois Institute of Technology

• Surabhi Wason, University of Arkansas

• Zonia Elizabeth Caro Carvajal, Mississippi State University

“The specialized contributions of food safety auditors are the foundation for trust between consumers and the food industry,” noted Gigi Vita, SQFI chief food safety assessment officer and SVP. “This year’s scholarship recipients will fortify that trust by helping to prevent foodborne illnesses and enhance food security for the next generation of consumers."