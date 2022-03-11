Food City officials have broken ground on a new store located at 514 Main Street, in Kimball, Tenn. The 49,000-square-foot retail supermarket is expected to open late summer or early fall of 2023.

The location will include an in-store bakery and deli, complete with a hot-food bar, large café seating area, fireplace, Asian wok and fresh-food bar. Full-service meat and seafood departments will offer pre-marinated, seasoned oven-ready products and top-quality meats, including Certified Angus Beef. In-house butchers will be available to hand-cut steaks and fresh meat to order.

“We are excited to be joining the Kimball retail community. We look forward to constructing a state-of-the-art supermarket that will create quality jobs and tax revenue for the citizens of Marion County,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and CEO.

The Food City Floral Boutique will be staffed with a designer seven days per week. Rapid checkout service will be provided by five traditional checkout lanes and seven self-checkouts. GoCart curbside pickup and home delivery will be offered. The store will also include a Food City Pharmacy, equipped with a drive-thru; a Food City Gas N’ Go featuring top-quality fuel and diesel; and a Starbucks cafe.

Several energy-saving concepts range from energy-efficient glass cooler doors, parking lot lights and refrigeration systems to motion sensors and 100% LED lighting, as well as an open-rafter ceiling design.

“Our customers can expect to find exceptional customer service and top-quality products at the lowest possible prices, along with great variety/selection and some exciting new services,” said Smith.

Abingdon, Va.-based K-VA-T Food Stores, Food City’s parent company, operates 148 retail outlets throughout southeast Kentucky, southwest Virginia, east Tennessee, north Georgia and Alabama. K-VA-T is No. 68 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.