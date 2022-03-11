HAC, Inc., parent company of Homeland Grocery Stores, announced that David Criscione is its new president and CEO.

Criscione comes to HAC from Walmart International, where he held executive management roles in finance, strategy and technology and reorganized its business to fuel greater growth. His 30-year industry career also includes a role as general manager of Amazon Go and leadership positions for the Food Lion and Hannaford banners at Delhaize Group.

“We were focused on finding an individual whose values align with our employee owners’ values, has deep grocery industry experience, and has a record of developing and successfully implementing strategic thinking,” said Richard May, chair of HAC’s board of directors. “David clearly distinguished himself from a strong field of candidates and we feel fortunate to have his leadership onboard as HAC embarks on building its exciting and challenging next chapter of growth.”

Criscione said he is ready to hit the ground running. “I am thrilled to be joining the HAC team. I see so much potential for the organization and I look forward to leading a dedicated group of employee-owners and serving the communities where we are located,” he remarked.

The main banner of HAC, Inc., Homeland Stores operates 34 locations in Oklahoma and one in Texas. HAC's other banners include Food World, Piggly Wiggly, Country Mart, United and Cash Saver. The company’s roots date back to 1916 and the opening of the first United Supermarket.