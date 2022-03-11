Following National Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, Winn-Dixie announced that its customers and associates raised $366,000 for the cause. The monies from a recent promotional campaign at stores in Alabama, Mississippi and the Florida Panhandle will go towards the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer program.

The funds will support the American Cancer Society’s critical need for research, educational support and supplemental resources to help with early detection and risk reduction of breast cancer, which accounts for about 30% of all female cancers diagnosed annually.

“Whether a family member, friend, colleague – or as a survivor themselves – we all know someone who has felt the effects of breast cancer. That’s why Winn-Dixie continues to stand with the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer for more than a decade, and we are humbled to continue cultivating a future free from the threat of breast cancer,” said Lynn Rushing, regional VP of Winn-Dixie.

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the United States, with grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serving communities throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Its banners include Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket, and Winn-Dixie grocery stores. The company is No. 39 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the the top food and consumables retailers in North America.