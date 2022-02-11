Grabango and Chevron U.S.A. Inc. have brought checkout-free shopping to a Chevron ExtraMile store in San Ramon, Calif. The concept enables shoppers to bypass the lines and save time with a convenient in-store contactless checkout experience.

Grabango’s computer-vision technology allows shoppers to select any non-age-restricted product in the store and then leave without waiting in line to check out. Payment is automatically completed through the Grabango app.

“We’re grateful to be working with one of the greatest consumer brands in the world to bring checkout-free to more shoppers,” noted Grabango CEO and founder Will Glaser. “Grabango is honored to help Chevron usher in the future of physical retail shopping.”

“We’re always looking to improve the experiences of our valued ExtraMile shoppers,” said Bob Stolz, general manager of San Ramon-based Chevron Stations. “That’s why we’re excited to work with Grabango to pilot their one-second-checkout technology at our Bollinger Canyon station.”

Chevron is the most recent rollout in a series of major retailers working with Berkeley, Calif.-based Grabango. These include BP, Circle K and Mapco.