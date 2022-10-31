As of Nov. 1, Loblaw Cos. Ltd. will no longer provide single-use plastic shopping bags at its stores in the province of Manitoba, where the retailer operates No Frills, Real Canadian Superstore, Extra Foods and Wholesale Club locations.

Customers can bring their own bags to stores, but there will also be several reusable alternatives available at checkout, among them the familiar black PC reusable bag or PC reusable totes.

According to Loblaw, its efforts to remove single-use plastic bags from its stores have already resulted in 13 billion fewer bags going to landfill.

The phaseout of single-use plastic bags in Manitoba is the latest in a long line of actions related to Loblaw’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) efforts. The company has also committed to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040 for Scope 1 and 2, and net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 for Scope 3; reduce plastic waste by making all of its private brand and in-store packaging recyclable or reusable by 2025; and send zero food waste to landfill by 2030.

Other retailers removing single-use plastic bags from all of their stores include Wegmans, which completed the process in September, and Aldi.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. operates nearly 2,500 stores and national e-commerce options in Canada, with more than 190,000 full- and part-time employees. The Brampton, Ontario-based company is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Batavia, Ill.-based Aldi U.S. with 2,200 stores across 38 states and 45,000-plus associates, is No. 24 on PG’s list, while Rochester, N.Y.-based Wegmans, with 100-plus stores in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland and Massachusetts, is No. 34.