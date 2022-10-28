Erewhon Markets is now selling a composting appliance from Lomi at all eight of the independent organic grocery store chain’s locations.

The $499.99 product is user-friendly and fits on kitchen countertops, providing a convenient solution to recent California mandates that all food waste must be composted by the end of 2024.

“Erewhon has celebrated the amazing benefits of naturally grown foods and the importance of preserving the earth for more than 50 years and continues to lead the way in conscious consumption today,” noted Vito Antoci, Erewhon’s EVP. “When we were introduced to Lomi, there was no doubt that their commitment to eliminating food waste from the planet aligned with our stores’ mission and our customers’ needs.”

Launched in 2021, Lomi’s product is already in more than 100,000 households nationwide.

“At Lomi, we are always searching for like-minded partners who care about the planet,” said Matt Bertulli, founder and CEO of Kelowna, British Columbia-based Lomi, which aims to eliminate 10 billion pounds of waste from the global waste stream. “As composting laws swiftly come to fruition in California and other states, we are elated to bring the Erewhon community a product like Lomi that provides a fun and easy way to compost. It is a win-win partnership for all, especially for the planet.”

A certified B Corporation like Erewhon, Lomi is backed by prominent investors such as Jay Z and Jay Brown and will reveal its Series B funding round later this month.

Erewhon is an independent family-owned market with eight locations across Los Angeles: Beverly Hills, Calabasas, Fairfax/West Hollywood, Pacific Palisades, Santa Monica, Silver Lake, Studio City and Venice