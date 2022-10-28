In time for the holiday season, Bloomreach is rolling out a new feature designed to drive maximum conversion rates across digital channels. The Contextual Personalization feature helps marketers tap into missed revenue opportunities that can happen with more simple and randomized A/B testing, according to the commerce experience Cloud provider.

Instead of testing several messages and choosing one with the highest total engagement, this feature uses historical customer data and demographic data to reach every consumer with relevant content. This way, messages are chosen that are most likely to engage a particular shopper. In addition, the Bloomreach Engagement platform can learn the context in which the consumer performs or doesn’t perform the action and adapts in real-time to make sure that the person sees the most relevant message based on their past and in-session actions.

Ultimately, this level of personalization helps marketers get the most out of their campaigns through improved click-through rates, site traffic, customer lifetime value and conversion rates.

“We’re very excited to launch Contextual Personalization, especially knowing how significant of an impact it can have for our customers during the coming holiday season,” said Anirban Bardalaye, chief product officer at the Mountain View, Calif.-based Bloomreach. “Using AI and machine learning, this feature ensures that marketers can build every web campaign with the customer and their preferences at the forefront. This is a scaled, 1:1 extension of A/B testing that adjusts to customer activity in real-time, providing them with more relevant content and driving revenue.”