News Briefs

10/27/2022

Marley Spoon Finds Recipe for Revenue Gain in Q3

Martha box

Subscription-based meal kit provider Marley Spoon closed out its third quarter with a 26% net revenue boost compared to 2021 and announced that it is on track to deliver its full-year guidance, despite ongoing inflation, volatile marketing conditions and a consecutive (albeit smaller) slide in its quarterly global EBITDA.

That track has been bumpy in parts, as the company recently embarked on a turnaround plan for is European business. Among other changes, Marley Spoon hired a new head of production for Europe and tapped CEO Fabian Siegel to take over from exiting EU business leader Ebony Morczinek.

In the U.S., the maker of brands including Marley Spoon, Martha Stewart, Dinnerly and Chefgood has fared comparatively well. The company reported that its overall net revenue growth in the latest quarter was fueled by a 37.2% revenue bump in the American market, which also delivered on profitability with a positive EBITDA.

As Marley Spoon works to firm up its total earnings, it has boosted its active subscriber base and basket sizes through efforts like new premium recipes and a market initiative offering up to 200 additional grocery items to customers.

Looking ahead, Siegel said that the business will tighten up in the last quarter to meet its targets. “We are carefully managing our marketing investment to deliver results in the second half in-line with our internal plan and 2022 guidance. Achieving our growth goals while carefully managing costs underscores the reliability of our business model,” he said.

10/27/2022

NFRA Elects New Officers and Directors

NFRA Kevin Schwab 2022 Teaser

The National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association (NFRA) has revealed its association officers and members of its board of directors for 2022-23. The elections took place at the trade organization’s annual board of directors meeting on Oct. 15.

Kevin Schwab, EVP/CCO sales and marketing at The Pictsweet Co., in Bells, Tenn., was elected to serve a second term as chairman of the board. Schwab (pictured) has served on the board from 2003 to 2005 and again from 2012 to 2022, and was as chairman-elect 2019-2021. Schwab is also a member of the Honorable Order of Golden Penguins. 

Other officers elected at the meeting were Neil Ritchey, InnovAsian Cuisine Enterprises, chairman-elect; Tracy Aquila, Southeastern Grocers, secretary; Mark Tarzwell, Ateeco Inc./Mrs. T’s Pierogies, treasurer; Tye Anthony, Associated Wholesale Grocers (AWS), vice chairman frozen; and Joey Bates, Harris Teeter, vice chairman refrigerated.

Newly elected to the board were Bryan Chartrand, Acosta Sales & Marketing; Parag Shah, The Giant Co.; Clinton Wilson, Sargento Foods; Shawn Darmody, Target Corp.; and Teresa Whitney, Albertsons Cos., while Jim Buchta, Crossmark; Tony Caloroso, Schraad Sales & Marketing; Angie Christos, Tyson Foods; Derek DeMuth, Ajinomoto Foods North America; Joe Mueller, Kellogg Co.; and David Panter, Associated Food Stores were all re-elected.

Harrisburg, Pa.-based NFRA is a nonprofit representing all segments of the frozen and refrigerated foods industry. It’s the sponsor of March National Frozen Food Month, June Dairy Month, the June/July Ice Cream & Novelties promotion, and the Cool Food for Kids educational outreach program. NFRA also provides consumer information such as food safety guidelines, meal preparation tips, recipes and sweepstakes opportunities at http://www.EasyHomeMeals.com.

10/27/2022

Quotient’s Shopmium Cash-Back App Now Available in U.S.

Grocery App

Following its success in Europe, Quotient has launched the Shopmium app in the U.S. to deliver savings and brand discovery to consumers, all in a single, convenient experience.

Part of the media tech company’s promotions network, Shopmium is the leading grocery savings app in France, where the product originated, and is also available in the U.K. and Belgium.

The U.S. Shopmium app allows consumers to earn cash back on the things they buy every day, giving them more flexibility, information and savings to make informed decisions that help stretch their dollars. Shoppers simply buy the featured product online or in-store, take a picture of the receipt and receive cash back paid into their PayPal account.

With media that proactively surfaces new brands and products to consumers as they browse for savings, the Shopmium app offers the ability to discover alternative products and then dive into available offers.

For brands, Shopmium will offer an engaged audience to introduce new products, drive trial and loyalty, gain valuable consumer insights and generate measurable sales, all while benefiting from Quotient’s advanced anti-stacking technology that prevents multiple offers from being redeemed for the same product at one time. With engaging media ads built directly into the app, Shopmium gives advertisers a unique opportunity to communicate their brand message via media while delivering valuable savings via promotions, to drive incremental revenue.

“Consumers have responded to inflation-related price pressures by seeking value and savings more than ever,” said Matt Krepsik, CEO of Salt Lake City-based Quotient. “This exciting U.S. launch of Shopmium offers American consumers an interactive platform to discover products and earn cash back, while brands and retailers can grow their consumer relationships through new, revenue-driving touchpoints and powerful audience insights.”

10/27/2022

H-E-B to Open Location in Fort Worth

H-E-B teaser

Continuing its expansion in the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) Metroplex, Texas-based H-E-B has revealed plans to open a new location at the northwest corner of Heritage Trace Parkway and North Riverside Drive. The store, which is on the northern edge of Fort Worth, builds on the company’s longstanding presence in the area and reinforces its commitment to serve more customers in this growing part of the Lone Star State. This H-E-B joins two Central Market locations, which have served Tarrant County for more than two decades.

Additional details will be shared at the store’s groundbreaking, which will take place on Nov. 16.  

The grocer opened the doors to its first H-E-B store in the DFW Metroplex last month in Frisco. The company hopes to serve even more of the Metroplex in the future.

The largest privately held employer in Texas, San Antonio-based H-E-B has more than 420 stores and 145,000 employees in Texas and Mexico. The company is No. 16 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG has also named H-E-B a 2022 Super Regional

10/27/2022

Harbor Foodservice Buys NW Foodservice Distribution

Harbor Foodservice Logo Teaser

Independent distributor Harbor Foodservice has acquired NW Foodservice Distribution Inc., a broadline foodservice distributor servicing southwest Washington and northwest Oregon. The move to acquire NW Foodservice continues Harbor Foodservice’s long-term strategy to grow its presence throughout the Pacific Northwest.

“Joining forces with the NW Foodservice team represents the perfect addition of like-minded team members driven to provide the highest level of products and service to their customers,” noted Kevin Pribilsky, president of Kent, Wash.-based Harbor. “Their proven track record in being a local solution to restaurants and convenience stores bolsters Harbor’s efforts to provide a trusted independent local option to the communities we serve.”

Added Michael Donaldson, president of Longview, Wash.-based NW Foodservice: “Joining the Harbor Foodservice team allows us to still be family-owned, to still be local, and to still provide the inspired customer service experience that our customers have known and loved for the last 68 years.”

With more than $1.5 billion of collective purchasing power, Harbor and NW Foodservice are well placed to offer competitive programs to customers while generating strong returns to reinvest in facilities, technology and innovative solutions for customers.

The largest independent distributor in the west, fourth-generation family-owned Harbor now serves more than 8,000 restaurants, convenience stores, independent grocers and quick-serve restaurants with a wide variety of local and national-brand products.

10/26/2022

Harps’ Eskews Honored With NGA’s Pinnacle PAC Award

NGA Eskews Awards Teaser

The National Grocers Association (NGA) has presented Karen and Kim Eskew, of Springdale, Ark.-based Harps Food Stores, with the Thomas F. Wenning Pinnacle PAC Award. The honor, bestowed during NGA’s Executive Conference & Public Policy Summit, recognizes the Eskews’ years of service to the independent grocery industry in government advocacy. 

“Karen and Kim are longtime supporters of NGA’s Grocers PAC, an essential component to our efforts in fighting for policies that help independent grocery stores compete against their larger competitors,” said Greg Ferrara, president and CEO of Washington, D.C.-based NGA. “From hosting congressional store tours to attending congressional meetings in Washington, their service to our industry has been invaluable. NGA is only as strong as our members, and Karen and Kim are the backbone of NGA’s government advocacy.” 

The Pinnacle PAC Award was established in 2014 in honor of Tom Wenning, retired NGA EVP and general counsel, for his years of service to the association and the independent grocery industry.

“Karen and Kim are strong advocates for independent grocers in Arkansas and across the United States, working tirelessly to advocate for policies that create a level playing field for community grocers,” noted Christopher Jones, NGA SVP of government relations and counsel. “They have both made countless trips to Washington, D.C., for events like Day in Washington, where they have met with members of Congress to advocate for policies that benefit independent grocers. I’m grateful for their leadership in the Grocers PAC and NGA.” 

During its event, NGA has also given awards to Michael Ridenour, former head of industry relations and sale operations at Chicago-basedKraft Heinz Co., and Zulema Wiscovitch, co-CEO of Port Washington, N.Y.-basedAssociated Supermarket Group (ASG).