Subscription-based meal kit provider Marley Spoon closed out its third quarter with a 26% net revenue boost compared to 2021 and announced that it is on track to deliver its full-year guidance, despite ongoing inflation, volatile marketing conditions and a consecutive (albeit smaller) slide in its quarterly global EBITDA.

That track has been bumpy in parts, as the company recently embarked on a turnaround plan for is European business. Among other changes, Marley Spoon hired a new head of production for Europe and tapped CEO Fabian Siegel to take over from exiting EU business leader Ebony Morczinek.

In the U.S., the maker of brands including Marley Spoon, Martha Stewart, Dinnerly and Chefgood has fared comparatively well. The company reported that its overall net revenue growth in the latest quarter was fueled by a 37.2% revenue bump in the American market, which also delivered on profitability with a positive EBITDA.

As Marley Spoon works to firm up its total earnings, it has boosted its active subscriber base and basket sizes through efforts like new premium recipes and a market initiative offering up to 200 additional grocery items to customers.

Looking ahead, Siegel said that the business will tighten up in the last quarter to meet its targets. “We are carefully managing our marketing investment to deliver results in the second half in-line with our internal plan and 2022 guidance. Achieving our growth goals while carefully managing costs underscores the reliability of our business model,” he said.