The National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association (NFRA) has revealed its association officers and members of its board of directors for 2022-23. The elections took place at the trade organization’s annual board of directors meeting on Oct. 15.

Kevin Schwab, EVP/CCO sales and marketing at The Pictsweet Co., in Bells, Tenn., was elected to serve a second term as chairman of the board. Schwab (pictured) has served on the board from 2003 to 2005 and again from 2012 to 2022, and was as chairman-elect 2019-2021. Schwab is also a member of the Honorable Order of Golden Penguins.

Other officers elected at the meeting were Neil Ritchey, InnovAsian Cuisine Enterprises, chairman-elect; Tracy Aquila, Southeastern Grocers, secretary; Mark Tarzwell, Ateeco Inc./Mrs. T’s Pierogies, treasurer; Tye Anthony, Associated Wholesale Grocers (AWS), vice chairman – frozen; and Joey Bates, Harris Teeter, vice chairman – refrigerated.

Newly elected to the board were Bryan Chartrand, Acosta Sales & Marketing; Parag Shah, The Giant Co.; Clinton Wilson, Sargento Foods; Shawn Darmody, Target Corp.; and Teresa Whitney, Albertsons Cos., while Jim Buchta, Crossmark; Tony Caloroso, Schraad Sales & Marketing; Angie Christos, Tyson Foods; Derek DeMuth, Ajinomoto Foods North America; Joe Mueller, Kellogg Co.; and David Panter, Associated Food Stores were all re-elected.

Harrisburg, Pa.-based NFRA is a nonprofit representing all segments of the frozen and refrigerated foods industry. It’s the sponsor of March National Frozen Food Month, June Dairy Month, the June/July Ice Cream & Novelties promotion, and the Cool Food for Kids educational outreach program. NFRA also provides consumer information such as food safety guidelines, meal preparation tips, recipes and sweepstakes opportunities at http://www.EasyHomeMeals.com.