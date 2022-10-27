Following its success in Europe, Quotient has launched the Shopmium app in the U.S. to deliver savings and brand discovery to consumers, all in a single, convenient experience.

Part of the media tech company’s promotions network, Shopmium is the leading grocery savings app in France, where the product originated, and is also available in the U.K. and Belgium.

The U.S. Shopmium app allows consumers to earn cash back on the things they buy every day, giving them more flexibility, information and savings to make informed decisions that help stretch their dollars. Shoppers simply buy the featured product online or in-store, take a picture of the receipt and receive cash back paid into their PayPal account.

With media that proactively surfaces new brands and products to consumers as they browse for savings, the Shopmium app offers the ability to discover alternative products and then dive into available offers.

For brands, Shopmium will offer an engaged audience to introduce new products, drive trial and loyalty, gain valuable consumer insights and generate measurable sales, all while benefiting from Quotient’s advanced anti-stacking technology that prevents multiple offers from being redeemed for the same product at one time. With engaging media ads built directly into the app, Shopmium gives advertisers a unique opportunity to communicate their brand message via media while delivering valuable savings via promotions, to drive incremental revenue.

“Consumers have responded to inflation-related price pressures by seeking value and savings more than ever,” said Matt Krepsik, CEO of Salt Lake City-based Quotient. “This exciting U.S. launch of Shopmium offers American consumers an interactive platform to discover products and earn cash back, while brands and retailers can grow their consumer relationships through new, revenue-driving touchpoints and powerful audience insights.”