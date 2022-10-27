Independent distributor Harbor Foodservice has acquired NW Foodservice Distribution Inc., a broadline foodservice distributor servicing southwest Washington and northwest Oregon. The move to acquire NW Foodservice continues Harbor Foodservice’s long-term strategy to grow its presence throughout the Pacific Northwest.

“Joining forces with the NW Foodservice team represents the perfect addition of like-minded team members driven to provide the highest level of products and service to their customers,” noted Kevin Pribilsky, president of Kent, Wash.-based Harbor. “Their proven track record in being a local solution to restaurants and convenience stores bolsters Harbor’s efforts to provide a trusted independent local option to the communities we serve.”

Added Michael Donaldson, president of Longview, Wash.-based NW Foodservice: “Joining the Harbor Foodservice team allows us to still be family-owned, to still be local, and to still provide the inspired customer service experience that our customers have known and loved for the last 68 years.”

With more than $1.5 billion of collective purchasing power, Harbor and NW Foodservice are well placed to offer competitive programs to customers while generating strong returns to reinvest in facilities, technology and innovative solutions for customers.

The largest independent distributor in the west, fourth-generation family-owned Harbor now serves more than 8,000 restaurants, convenience stores, independent grocers and quick-serve restaurants with a wide variety of local and national-brand products.