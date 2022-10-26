Walmart Health has revealed plans to bring more accessible, convenient, and affordable health care to Florida with 16 new health centers, which are slated to open by fall 2023. The centers will be located in Hudson, Jacksonville (three), Kissimmee, Lutz, New Port Richey, Ocoee, Orlando (three), Pinellas Park, Plant City, St. Petersburg, Winter Garden and Zephyrhills.

“As the population in Florida continues to grow at more than double the rate of the rest of the United States, so does the need to increase access to quality health care,” noted Dr. David Carmouche, SVP, omnichannel care offerings at Walmart. “With these 16 new Walmart Health centers across the state, even more Floridians will have easy access to a wide range of high-quality health services at convenient hours and easy-to-understand prices.”

The new state-of-the-art facilities, located alongside Walmart Supercenters, will provide a range of health care services seven days a week in one convenient location. These services, which may vary by location, include primary care, labs, X-ray and EKG, behavioral health, dental, hearing, select specialty services and community health.

Walmart Health’s first six locations in Florida opened this year. The new sites will bring the total footprint to 22 centers across the Sunshine State. Walmart has 387 retail units and employs 120,954 associates in Florida.

First launched in 2019, Walmart Health currently has 32 locations in Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois and Texas. Beginning in January 2023, select centers in Florida and Georgia will also offer comprehensive value-based care to certain Medicare Advantage patients, as part of a recent collaboration between Walmart and UnitedHealth Group.

Each week, approximately 230 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,500 stores and numerous e-commerce websites under 46 banners in 24 countries. Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.