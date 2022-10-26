The National Grocers Association (NGA) has presented its Spirit of America Award to Zulema Wiscovitch, co-CEO of Port Washington, N.Y.-based Associated Supermarket Group (ASG), which supplies and provides retail solutions to one of the largest groups of independently owned and operated supermarkets in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic region. Wiscovitch received the award Oct. 25 at NGA’s Executive Conference & Public Policy Summit, in Washington, D.C.

Since 1982, the Spirit of America Award has been given to individuals who provide leadership in the areas of community service and government relations, and are committed to a free and independent food distribution system. Previous recipients include former presidents George H.W. Bush and Gerald Ford.

“Zulema truly walks the walk when it comes to advocacy engagement, using her position and political relationships to educate elected officials on important issues that directly impact independent grocers,” said Greg Ferrara, president and CEO of Washington, D.C.-based NGA. “It’s because of her tireless efforts, willingness to be part of the process, and the engagement of her retailers that NGA has been able to advance our most important policy effort, reviving and enforcing the Robinson-Patman Act.”

Before joining ASG, Wiscovitch was executive director of the National Supermarket Association, a Flushing, N.Y.-based trade association representing East Coast independent supermarket owners. Prior to that position, she held various regional marketing and corporate relations roles at Anheuser-Busch Inc. Earlier, she was VP of Wiscovitch Associates Ltd., a family-owned public relations and public affairs

Originally from Maracaibo, Venezuela, Wiscovitch currently sits on the NGA executive board and the board of the Food Industry Alliance of New York.

On the same day, the NGA also honored Michael Ridenour, former head of industry relations and sale operations at Chicago-basedKraft Heinz Co., with its Industry Service Award.