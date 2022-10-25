The National Grocers Association (NGA) has bestowed its Industry Service Award on Michael Ridenour, former head of industry relations and sale operations at Chicago-based Kraft Heinz Co.

Presented Oct. 25 during NGA’s Executive Conference & Public Policy Summit, the award is given to an individual or company whose years of service in the food industry have contributed to better working relations and understanding between retailers, wholesalers and manufacturers.

“For more than 36 years, Mike has been a passionate advocate for America’s independent grocers, helping to create a strong marketplace where retailers and their customers benefit,” noted Greg Ferrara, president and CEO. of Washington, D.C.-based NGA. “Mike’s leadership and support of the independent supermarket industry throughout his career have had a positive and lasting impact.”

Ridenour began his career with Kraft Foods in Atlanta as a sales representative and took on various managerial and executive roles across the U.S. He was also a member of NGA’s board of directors, helping to guide the organization’s mission on behalf of independent grocers.