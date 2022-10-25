Food solutions company SpartanNash will launch its annual in-store fundraiser this week through Nov. 6 in support of local food banks in its market area Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin. All 147 company-owned stores under the banners of Family Fare, D&W Fresh Market, Dan’s Supermarkets, Martin’s Super Markets, Supermercado, VG’s Grocery, Forest Hill Foods and Ada Fresh Market are taking part in the campaign.

The program enables shoppers to make donations at checkout or online through SpartanNash’s Fast Lane e-commerce service. Customers can donate $1, $5, $10 or round up to the nearest dollar at the register during checkout. Every dollar donated can provide up to 10 meals, according to Chicago-based Feeding America.

“With inflation and the already existing financial strain the holidays bring, many more families are needing extra help putting food on the table this year,” said SpartanNash SVP, Communications and SpartanNash Foundation Executive Director Adrienne Chance “We are calling on SpartanNash associates and store guests to help us raise critical funds for food pantries in advance of the holiday season.”

Since starting the annual fundraiser in 2016, the SpartanNash Foundation has raised more than $1.7 million in support of local food pantries.

SpartanNash’s core businesses include distributing grocery products to independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges, as well as fresh produce distribution and fresh food processing. No. 41 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, the Grand Rapids, Mich.-based company serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Djibouti, Korea and Japan. SpartanNash also operates 147 supermarkets and employs 17,500 associates.