In line with DoorDash’s work to broaden access to COVID-19 vaccines, tests and treatments, the company has rolled out a new initiative to provide critical treatment to people in underserved communities across the United States. In answer to the president’s call to action, DoorDash and Walgreens have teamed to enable the free delivery of prescriptions of Paxlovid, an oral medication that can reduce the risk of hospitalization and death due to COVID-19, directly to the homes of at-risk Americans such as seniors.

Under the initiative, patients with a prescription for Paxlovid being filled at Walgreens will be able to have their medication delivered through DoorDash at no additional cost. Eligible consumers will be able to get free same-day delivery of Paxlovid via Walgreens.com and the Walgreens app, with contactless delivery powered by Drive, DoorDash’s white-label fulfillment platform that enables direct delivery for any business.

“DoorDash is proud to again respond to the White House’s call to action and partner with Walgreens to expand access to life-saving COVID-19 treatments ahead of the winter months,” said Elizabeth Jarvis-Shean, VP of communications and policy at San Francisco-based DoorDash. “The pandemic has shown the urgent need for collaboration across the public and private sectors, and we look forward to working with our partners at Walgreens to ensure that those who need these critical COVID-19 treatments can access them in an equitable way.”

Deerfield, Ill.-based Walgreens, which operates nearly 9,000 retail locations across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, is No. 5 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.