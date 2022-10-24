In honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Mexican cheesemaker Los Altos Foods is partnering with grocers throughout California, Texas, Arizona and Nevada to provide free mammograms.

A mobile clinic is traveling to Cardenas Markets, Superior Grocers, Vallarta Supermarkets, Food 4 Less, Super King Markets and other supermarkets as part of the program, which counts Alinea Medical Imaging, Assured Imaging and Nevada Health Centers among its partners.

“The biggest advantage of this is that many women do not have transportation or the time to go to clinics,” said David Arrieta, an assistant technician, in a video from City of Industry, Calif.-based Los Altos Foods.

“We consider ourselves a big family, and it is important that we all take care of ourselves,” noted Los Altos Foods CEO Corin Andrade. “We all have people we love, our mothers, grandmothers, aunts, and it is important that we all get mammography.”

With more than 100 stores, Compton, Calif.-based Food 4 Less is a banner of Cincinnati-based Kroger , No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

Sylmar, Calif.-based, Vallarta Supermarkets is a full-service independent grocery chain with 53 locations throughout California. The company is No. 87 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. With more than 40 stores, Santa Fe Springs, Calif.-based Superior Grocers is No. 94 on PG’s list.

In June, Ontario, Calif.-based Cardenas Markets was acquired by Apollo Funds and is set to merge with Chicago-based portfolio company Tony’s Fresh Market.