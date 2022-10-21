Topco Associates is bringing on retail veteran Jacqueline Lyons to serve as its new VP of meat and seafood programs. In the role, Lyons will oversee the company’s fresh meat, packaged meat and seafood departments.

Lyons worked at Walmart for 27 years prior to joining Topco, most recently as a divisional merchandise manager of seafood and seasonal meat. Lyons also has experience in dry grocery, snacks, beverages, produce and floral categories.

“We’re excited for Jacqui to join the team, adding an experienced perspective to a critical strategic part of our business,” said Topco President and CEO Randy Skoda. “She arrives with a proven track record and I am confident she will be able to partner with our members to drive value by bringing innovative opportunities and solutions that drive value and help Topco’s members meet the growing needs of their shoppers.”

“Jacqui’s subject-matter knowledge, extensive experience and leadership will be integral as Topco builds solutions in collaboration with our members that exceed shoppers' expectations in Meat and Seafood,” said Topco SVP of Fresh Mike Ferguson. “Providing unparalleled freshness, value, and product transparency in the supply chain has never been more important. Jacqui will expertly guide our team in this pursuit.”

Topco Associates is a $16.1 billion, privately held, member-owned company that provides aggregation, innovation and knowledge management solutions for its food industry member-owners and customers, including grocery retailers, wholesalers, and foodservice and pharmacy companies. Topco leverages the collective volume, knowledge and commitment of these companies to create a competitive advantage in the marketplace by reducing costs and offering winning business-building capabilities.