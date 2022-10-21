Following a recent register campaign across stores in Louisiana, the Winn-Dixie banner has revealed a $40,000 donation to the Ochsner Cancer Institute, in New Orleans. Funds will go to the health system’s mission to provide state-of-the-art treatment and personalized care for cancer patients throughout the Gulf Coast area.

Winn-Dixie has had a longstanding partnership with Ochsner Health, donating more than $435,000 to the organization over the years. “We are honored to continue our partnership with Ochsner Health in doing our part to support their incredible work that positively impacts the well-being of local patients, their families and the communities we serve,” said Lynn Rushing, the retailer’s regional VP.

Brian Moore, M.D., medical director at the Ochsner Cancer Institute, expressed his gratitude: “Having the support and generosity of Winn-Dixie and its customers is invaluable, as their donations benefit the patients and programs of the Ochsner Cancer Institute. Ochsner Health is committed to collaborative, patient-centered care using the latest technology, innovative treatments and a compassionate holistic approach. We change and save lives every day, and community support makes it possible.”

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the United States, with grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serving communities throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Its banners include Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket, and Winn-Dixie grocery stores. The company is No. 39 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the the top food and consumables retailers in North America.