Farm Boy, the fastest-growing fresh food retailer in the Canadian province of Ontario, will open its 45th location on Nov. 3 on St. Clair Avenue in Toronto.

The new 27,739-square-foot location will employ 139 associates and showcase Farm Boy’s more than 40 years of grocery retail experience. The new location will offer a large assortment of fresh, seasonal fruit and vegetables; a broad selection of Canadian pork, chicken and beef; and chef-prepared marinated-meat creations and meal ideas.

Farm Boy’s grocery and dairy department delivers a vast selection of items, including more than 1,600 private label products and a variety of sweet treats made in the Farm Boy Bake Shop. Customers can also look forward to chef-inspired dishes, hot meals, and a salad bar and hot bar for grab-and-go options.

“For over 40 years, the Farm Boy experience has been rooted in fresh, wholesome food, along with exceptional customer service,” said Shawn Linton, president and general manager of Farm Boy, an Empire Co. Ltd. banner. “We are thrilled to be opening a location for our loyal midtown Toronto customers who incorporate Farm Boy meals and products into their day-to-day lives.

“Over the years, we have received so much support from our Toronto customers. Torontonians have come to know and love from Farm Boy a wide variety of fresh and unique private label products,” continued Linton.

Farm Boy opened eight stores in 2021 and most recently debuted its first store in Barrie, Ontario, on March 31. The retailer currently has 44 stores across the province, with further expansion plans underway.

Stellarton, Nova Scotia-based Empire is No. 22 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.