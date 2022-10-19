Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage went public to see what shoppers think of its private label products. The natural food retailer is out with the winners of its second “Best of the Best” customer survey, which polled consumers about their favorite store brand items.

Customers got to pick their favorites across several categories, including grocery staples, health products and fresh foods. This year’s winners include the following Natural Grocers branded products:

• Overall product (excluding bulk and supplement items): Organic Dark Chocolate Bar with Sea Salt

• Bulk product: Fresh-Ground Almond Butter

• Supplement: B 100 Complex

• New product: Organic extra virgin coconut oil

In addition, Natural Grocers queried shoppers about their favorite fresh foods. The overwhelming fresh produce winner for the second year in a row: organic Hass avocados. For the favorite organic product in general, shoppers chose the retailer’s organic pasture-raised eggs.

"From our sales information, we know which products do well in stores, but this survey opens a direct conversation with our customers. That was how our first 'Best of the Best' customer survey originated — we wanted to hear directly from our communities,” said Raquel Isely, VP of marketing. "Last year we enjoyed the dialogue this survey encouraged so much, that we decided to make it an annual practice at the end of each fiscal year."

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers currently operates 164 stores in 21 states. The company is No. 95 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.