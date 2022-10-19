Walmart Inc. is partnering directly with social media creators to make it easy for them to monetize shoppable products from the retailer. The Walmart Creator platform will give users access to tens of thousands of products and they can earn revenue and commissions on sales they refer with no cap.

Platform users can share product links to any social platform or group, receive product recommendations based on interests and collect performance data to help grow their following. According to Walmart, the program expands its commitment to social commerce by further enabling shoppers to move from inspiration and purchase.

“We know our customers are inspired by the content and stories they see from their favorite influencers in their social feeds every day,” said William White, chief marketing officer for Walmart U.S. “This next step in our strategy will help fuel inspiration for our customers by connecting their favorite creators directly with our brand and the brands they love at Walmart.”

Walmart Creator is being launched in beta ahead of the holiday season, and will launch fully next year. The retailer plans to rapidly evolve and iterate the platform over time in an effort to build features and experiences that make it easy for creators to create and publish content.

