Reflecting the growth and potential of the fresh meals category, meal solution provider FreshRealm has created and filled a new position of chief strategy officer. The company revealed that Amazon vet Rob Law will serve in that role, spearheading design and expansion plans and overseeing product innovation across private label and branded fresh meal solutions.

As he steers FreshRealm’s strategy, Law will leverage his background in channel development, product marketing and platform development. In his most recent role at Amazon, he helped lead the e-tailer’s home meal replacement business unit and build Amazon Kitchen’s fresh meals business. Law also was a core member of strategic teams at Starbucks Coffee and Brooks Running.

"Rob is a transformative leader with a track record that proves an unparalleled ability to create offerings that disrupt the status quo and meet untapped consumer demand," said Michael Lippold, FreshRealm’s founder and CEO. "The fresh and prepared meals category is undergoing astounding growth, and, with the appointment of Rob to our leadership team, FreshRealm continues to be best-positioned to help retailers create Fresh Meals destinations based on what consumers want today."

Law, for his part, said that he is looking forward to help expand FreshRealm’s business of providing end-to-end fresh meal retail solutions. "Not only is the fresh meals category seeing tremendous expansion, but FreshRealm itself is also experiencing incredible momentum as an organization, making it a thrilling time to join this industry-leading team," he remarked.

Founded in 2013 in Ventura, Calif., FreshRealm is in a strong position for expansion, recently completing a $200 million round of capital funding.