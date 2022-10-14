Blue Diamond Growers has revealed that Mark Jansen is stepping down after 12 years as president and CEO. He is staying with the grower-owned cooperative until a successor is named.
During his dozen-year run, Jansen steered the company to growth at a time of accelerating consumer demand. Among other accomplishments, he led the expansion into five new almond product categories and achieved double-digit compounded annual growth for Blue Diamond’s branded business. Under his leadership, the company opened a new 200-million-pound manufacturing facility in Turlock, Calif., and created a global network of licensee partners for its burgeoning almond milk line, Almond Breeze.
“Together, we have been fortunate to accomplish what we committed to do – and more,” said Jansen. “Helping the great people of Blue Diamond thrive has been an honor and privilege."
Blue Diamond Chairman Dan Cummings noted that Jansen’s leadership proved pivotal. “Mark promised us 10 years and gave us 12, and we greatly appreciate his significant contributions to all the stakeholders of Blue Diamond,” Cummings said. “Blue Diamond has transformed into a leading $1.6 billion global branded business and one of the most consistent and fastest-growing food and beverage companies in the world. He has built an incredibly strong and experienced executive team that has delivered healthy year-over-year revenue growth resulting in increasingly superior returns to our grower-owners.”
In the wake of Jansen’s announcement, the board of directors has established a CEO succession committee and is reviewing internal and external candidates with an executive search firm.
Founded in 1910, Blue Diamond represents more than 3,000 almond growers in California. The co-op is based in Sacramento, Calif., and currently has about 1,800 employees.