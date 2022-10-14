Following a tough seafood month in September, the segment has received another blow to potential sales. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) has, for the first time in state history, canceled the winter snow crab season in the Bering Sea because crab stock is estimated to be below the regulatory threshold.

The closure reflects conservation concerns, as state officials say an estimated 1 billion crabs have mysteriously disappeared in two years, marking a 90% drop in their population.

As reported by CBS News, ADF&G researcher Ben Daly is investigating where the crabs have gone. Daly monitors the health of the state's fisheries, which produce 60% of the nation's seafood. He cites climate change as a possibility. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Alaska is the fastest-warming state in the country, and is losing billions of tons of ice each year — critical for snow crabs, which need cold water to survive.

In a press release issued on Oct. 10, the ADF&G noted: "Management of Bering Sea snow crab must now focus on conservation and rebuilding, given the condition of the stock. Efforts to advance our science and understanding of crab population dynamics are underway. With crab industry input, ADF&G will continue to evaluate options for rebuilding, including potential for sustainably fishing during periods of low abundance. This will allow ADF&G to work on issues related to state and federal co-management, observer coverage, discard mortality and fishery viability."

Gabriel Prout, whose Kodiak Island fishing business relies heavily on the snow crab population, told CBS News that there needs to be a relief program for fishermen, similar to programs for farmers who experience crop failure, or for communities affected by hurricanes or flooding.