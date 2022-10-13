In an effort to help shoppers save money this holiday season, Aldi has slashed prices on many of its top-selling items. The new prices will last through the end of the year and are an extension of the Aldi Price Promise to be the low-price leader throughout the communities it serves.

Prices on products including frozen ground beef, frozen sushi rolls, cold smoked salmon, raw honey and bacon have been lowered by as much as $1. Organic black beans, snacking cheese and cooking spray have also been added to the discounts.

“We know saving money has never been more important, and it’s especially important for our shoppers as they head into the busy holiday season. That’s why we are dropping prices on some of our most popular items in order to make the biggest impact on our customers’ grocery bill,” said Scott Patton, VP of national buying. “As we kick off the busiest time of year for buying groceries, we want our shoppers to know we are focused on giving them the best possible prices so they can focus on celebrating the holidays with their friends and families.”

Operating in 38 states, Batavia, Ill.-based Aldi U.S. is No. 24 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.