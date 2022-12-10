The USDA Agricultural Research Service (ARS) has awarded a new contract to AmplifiedAg, an agricultural technology company focused on controlled-environment agriculture (CEA), to supply additional integrated vertical farming research labs to support the agency’s CEA research initiatives. The new labs effectively double the capacity of the USDA’s CEA Center of Excellence, where the agency is conducting its first project for the indoor-agriculture industry.

“We’re extremely proud that the USDA has once again selected AmplifiedAg’s technology to advance and expand its category-defining CEA research,” said Don Taylor, CEO of Charleston, S.C.-based AmplifiedAg, which provides fully integrated farms and multi-tenant software-as-service architecture. “This first-of-its-kind scientific research will lead to greater transparency, innovation, and adoption of indoor-agriculture technology and indoor-grown produce, while addressing the challenges that impact our global food and agricultural systems.”

[Read more: "Grocers Focus More on Responsible Sourcing, Vertical Farms"]

The USDA-ARS first contracted AmplifiedAgin October 2021 to provide fully integrated container-farming research labs. This most recent contract marks the third time in the past 11 months that the agency has selected AmplifiedAg technology to support and scale the center’s work.

The public research will help standardize growing methods for indoor-farming operators across the country. Key areas of research include comprehensive CEA growing applications such as hydroponic and vertical farming, LED light-spectrum impact analysis on plant growth, renewable energy, nutrient optimization, plant pathology, plant breeding and selection, pollinator experiments, and new automation processes.