Cardenas Markets has revealed that grand-opening event planning is well underway for five of its recently acquired store locations in San Bernardino, Perris, Riverside, Fontana and Chino, Calif. Festivities for these locations that previously operated under the Rio Ranch Market banner will take place on the following dates:

• Oct. 12: Cardenas Markets in San Bernardino, 25745 Base Line Street

• Oct. 19: Cardenas Markets in Perris, 460 East 4th Street

• Oct. 19 Cardenas Markets in Riverside, 9001 Mission Boulevard

• Oct. 26: Cardenas Markets in Fontana, 116747 Cherry Avenue

• Oct. 26: Cardenas Markets in Chino, 5832 Riverside Drive

Grand opening activities at each location will include live mariachi music, ballet folklorico dancers, radio remotes and prize giveaways.

Each store location has undergone an extensive remodel featuring such enhancements as an authentic Mexican Cocina (kitchen) where customers purchase Cardenas’ signature carnitas, tamales and taquería classics, and enjoy Daily Deal options; a Tortillería offering authentic corn and flour tortillas made from scratch, in addition to masa made using the traditional Nixtamal technique and a bakery filled with specialty pastries, desserts, cakes, pan dulce and bolillos baked fresh daily

The stores will be open daily 7:00 a.m.-10:00 p.m.

One of the largest Hispanic grocery chains in the country, with stores in California, Nevada and Arizona, Ontario, Calif.-based Cardenas will soon operate 57 stores under the Cardenas Markets banner, seven stores under the Los Altos Ranch Markets banner and one store under the Cardenas Ranch Markets banner.